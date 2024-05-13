Who will be champion?
Salzburg relies on “bribery” in the title fight
Soccer champions Red Bull Salzburg need help from Austria Klagenfurt on the final Bundesliga matchday to lift the trophy for the eleventh time in a row. The Bulls are counting on the support of Peter Pacult's team.
The chance to win the title is still there. We believe in it!", says Salzburg goalkeeper Timo Horn about the title thriller in the Bundesliga.
Ahead of the final matchday, the defending champions are two points adrift of league leaders Sturm Graz. It is therefore clear that the Bulls not only need a win over LASK in the grand finale on Sunday, but also help from Austria Klagenfurt. Only if Peter Pacult's team can score in Graz can Salzburg's dream of winning their eleventh league title in a row become a reality.
To give the Carinthians an extra boost, the team from Mozartstadt are considering sending a crate or two of beer to the Wörthersee as a "bribe". "Not just a few," laughs Horn. "I'll definitely be involved in that. We're hoping that we'll get Klagenfurt's support and that they'll give it their all."
Chief defender Strahinja Pavlovic also wants to use his contacts. The Serbian knows compatriot Nikola Djoric and wants to call him. "But I'm hoping even more for my Austrian colleagues," laughs the 22-year-old. They should get their compatriots really fired up so that Klagenfurt becomes a party crasher in the Mur metropolis.
Playmaker Luka Sucic is relying above all on Peter Pacult. A few weeks ago, he was the Bulls' terror in the 4:3 victory of his Violets. And is now set to teach Sturm to fear. "I know him and I'm sure that Klagenfurt will give one hundred percent. That's why we have to do our homework," he explains.
Salzburg coach Cinel calm
Interim coach Onur Cinel is unimpressed by the tension in the title fight. The "Krone" wanted to know from the 38-year-old how much faith he has in the title. "I'm not thinking about it right now," he said after the 5:1 win in Hartberg. "Sturm are deserved leaders of the table, even if the refereeing decisions (in the 2-0 defeat at Rapid, please note) leave a strange aftertaste." The fact that his team now has a final to look forward to was the goal. "Accordingly, this is a very nice situation."
