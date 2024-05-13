Salzburg relies on “bribery” in the title fight

Salzburg coach Cinel calm

Interim coach Onur Cinel is unimpressed by the tension in the title fight. The "Krone" wanted to know from the 38-year-old how much faith he has in the title. "I'm not thinking about it right now," he said after the 5:1 win in Hartberg. "Sturm are deserved leaders of the table, even if the refereeing decisions (in the 2-0 defeat at Rapid, please note) leave a strange aftertaste." The fact that his team now has a final to look forward to was the goal. "Accordingly, this is a very nice situation."