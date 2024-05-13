Location & capacity: the status of the new stadium

Drexler: "Graz is the soccer capital"

"Graz is the soccer capital of Austria, Styria is the soccer state of Austria. It is therefore a shame that we are not able to host Champions League matches in Graz and are also left out of international soccer matches. However, the outstanding success of Styrian soccer clubs in recent years underlines the fact that Styria is second to none when it comes to soccer. I would therefore like to suggest that the planned new national stadium should come to Styria," Drexler said.