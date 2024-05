Why climate-neutral flying is a long time coming

The latest report on climate-neutral aviation by the Office of Technology Assessment at the German Bundestag (TAB) makes the gloomy assessment that even the goal of achieving climate-neutral aviation by 2050, which is not very ambitious compared to road traffic, is hardly achievable with the individual technologies currently available. Even using all available high technologies, climate-friendly air traffic is decades away due to the long development periods in aviation. Experts are therefore not only calling for new technologies, but are also urging people - such as frequent flyers and owners of private aircraft - to do without. Krone+ sheds light on the available technology and its limitations.