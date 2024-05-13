New drill extinguisher
Fire department takes next step towards the future
After a two-year research and development phase, DRILL-X is now becoming a permanent fixture for firefighters throughout Upper Austria. All fire brigades are to be equipped with it by the end of 2025, at a cost of around two million euros.
"An invention from Upper Austria for the local fire departments": The state fire service command and the state of Upper Austria are proud that the DRILL-X will now become an integral part of fire department equipment. The drilling extinguisher was invented by firefighter Lukas Traxl from Ebensee and developed by the special machine construction company Synex Tech in Bad Goisern.
Drills through the roof
After two years of research and development work - five fire departments put prototypes through their paces - the new system is now ready to be rolled out across the board. The ultra-modern device will be used for roof fires. The extinguishing device drills through the roof in just a few seconds, helping to fight fires that are difficult to access efficiently and quickly.
The fact that the entire value chain, from the idea to production, has remained in Upper Austria is a source of pride.
Robert Mayer, Präsident des Bundesfeuerwehrverbandes
In use 17 times
In the past two years, the DRILL-X has already been used 17 times, successfully extinguishing fires in 15 cases. "Safety for the firefighters, firefighting with little water and the associated low water damage are of great benefit to everyone involved," says a delighted Michael Hutterer, Deputy Provincial Fire Service Commander.
By the end of 2025, the technology should be an integral part of the equipment in Upper Austria. The cost of the 53 drill extinguishers amounts to around two million euros - one unit costs 36,000 euros. The state is providing 55 percent of the funding, with the remainder coming from the state fire service association.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.