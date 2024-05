“In the same breath as the Masters World Championship in Doha”

Due to the high density of top players, the first knockout round was already an explosive duel, with Austria's number 1 and last year's winner Florian Nüßle having to give up in the 1/16 final against the professional Mark Jocye with 2:3. This year's title went to Switzerland's Alex Ursenbacher. "I got to know him 17 years ago in Basel, when I lived and played there for three years," says Hochmayer, coming full circle.