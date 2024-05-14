Monument protection versus saving the climate – ecological lawsuit!

City wants to prevent "uncontrolled growth" in baroque city

"The energy transition is essential to tackling the climate crisis. General bans that place the protection of the townscape above all other public interests across the board and without exception are noticeably blocking the implementation of this mammoth task. The motto climate protection yes, but only if you can't see it, doesn't work. This should finally be made clear through the lawsuit with an impact on Austria as a whole," Graber explains.