“Enormous untapped labor potential”

Criticism of the government's economic policy

The AK economist criticized the economic policy of the turquoise-green federal government. The "central cause" of the stagnating economic performance in Austria since the beginning of 2022 is inflation. Inflation in Austria has been on average 1.7 percent higher than in the eurozone over the past two years. Marterbauer criticized that the federal government had not "strategically and purposefully" combated inflation in energy, food and rents. High real wage increases will boost consumption this year and lead to an economic recovery. In contrast to some business representatives, the AK chief economist is "very optimistic" for Austria's industrial companies in both the short and long term. "Our industry is very strong." In contrast to Germany, domestic industry has been growing and investing significantly since 2015.