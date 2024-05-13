“It will be a high-quality European Championship squad”

Public training sessions for fans

Up to 20,000 fans are expected at each of the ÖFB national team's three group matches against France in Düsseldorf (June 17) and Poland (June 21) and the Netherlands (June 25) in Berlin. They will also come into visual contact with team boss Ralf Rangnick's squad away from the matches. "There will be public training sessions, but we still need to talk more about the number. But there will definitely be the opportunity to watch the team train in Berlin," said Schöttel.