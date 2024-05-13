Schöttel is convinced:
“It will be a high-quality European Championship squad”
On Tuesday next week, the Austrian Football Association will present its large squad for the last two test matches before the European Championships in Germany, and the team for the EURO will be finalized at the beginning of June. There are still a few question marks over the fitness of some players, said ÖFB sports director Peter Schöttel at a press conference in Vienna on Monday. He added: "I think that we will be able to present a high-quality squad on June 7."
"We are in constant contact with the players. We work together with the clubs. There is an exchange between the doctors, between the physios, between the coaches. Of course, we also work to get the players fit. I am quite optimistic that, with the exception of these long-term injuries, we will get those who are still injured fit," said Schöttel.
Question mark
Striker Sasa Kalajdzic and midfielder Xaver Schlager are definitely out for the tournament after tearing cruciate ligaments, while captain David Alaba and first-choice goalkeeper Alexander Schlager are very doubtful after knee injuries. The two central defenders Maximilian Wöber and Philipp Lienhart have been out for several weeks with injuries and there is no sign of them returning. Manprit Sarkaria and Kevin Danso, on the other hand, are about to make their comebacks and should be fully fit again for the European Championship.
Public training sessions for fans
Up to 20,000 fans are expected at each of the ÖFB national team's three group matches against France in Düsseldorf (June 17) and Poland (June 21) and the Netherlands (June 25) in Berlin. They will also come into visual contact with team boss Ralf Rangnick's squad away from the matches. "There will be public training sessions, but we still need to talk more about the number. But there will definitely be the opportunity to watch the team train in Berlin," said Schöttel.
