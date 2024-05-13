A completely different offensive: inclusion in soccer

New fans for the Blue Eleven

"The campaign kicked off at the Blaue Elf in Linz, which went really well. Two are now fans and have been invited by the club to come to every game," says Lebenshilfe President Stefan Hutter, who knows that there are exemplary clubs in the Bundesliga, such as Blau-Weiß (Special Needs Team), and in the lower division with SK Altheim and ASKÖ Ebelsberg, where inclusion is practiced.