Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Next to Wimmer

Austria: The sporting director is also on the brink

Nachrichten
13.05.2024 11:51

The "sabre-rattling" at Austria - will coach Michael Wimmer be joined by sporting director Manuel Ortlechner?

comment0 Kommentare

Ortlechner is not without controversy, last Saturday the VIP club made the joke that Ortlechner's highly praised "playbook" will soon be available to buy as a comic book.

Not surprising given the fact that the team's playing development is zero, there is no recognizable profile and no "Austria DNA".

These are all factors that do not speak in favor of Ortlechner remaining at the Verteilerkreis; after three years, the long-time captain and member of the 2013 championship-winning team will retire at the end of the season at the latest.

Austria sporting director Jürgen Werner (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Austria sporting director Jürgen Werner
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

"Nobody is infallible"
What does not apply to Jürgen Werner is that he does not want to throw in the towel either as an investor or as sports director: "I have no interest in selling to a Saudi Arabian investor, I want to be successful with Austria," he says on the subject of investment. And the sporting director Werner? "Of course I also question myself from time to time, of course I've also made mistakes in the two and a half years, nobody is infallible," he admits. But: "I've tried to work at Austria for two and a half years with full enthusiasm, commitment and a lot of passion, I identify fully with the cause - and that will also be successful." Now he has to look for a new coach ...

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Peter Klöbl
Peter Klöbl
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf