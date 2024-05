Schedler with a record at the U18 European Championships

Karlsruhe as good ground

There was reason to celebrate not only in Salem, but also in Karlsruhe (Germany). At the "Long Running Night", 16-year-old Pauline Schedler really came up trumps. The TS Egg athlete improved her personal best in the 800 meters by 1.8 seconds to 2:12.61 minutes. Schedler, who only recently improved the Vorarlberg U18 and U20 national record for the 1000 meters to 2:52.49 minutes, also beat the limit for the U18 European Championships, which will take place from 18 to 21 July in Banska Bystrica, Slovakia, by 1.59 seconds.