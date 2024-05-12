Mom rejoiced with
Herzog triumphs in Salzburg Marathon
Thousands of running enthusiasts tackled the Salzburg Marathon on Sunday in glorious weather and pushed themselves to their limits. Local hero and debutant Peter Herzog celebrated an acclaimed home victory in the men's race. At the finish line, the Austrian record holder congratulated his fan on Mother's Day.
"Hopp, hopp, hopp" - shouts of encouragement could be heard throughout the city of Salzburg on Sunday. Thousands of runners set off on their marathon mission early in the morning. A good number of them even tackled the supreme discipline - 42.195 kilometers. Everyone pushed themselves to their limits. Supported by many spectators who did not want to miss out on the spectacle at the edge of the course.
"Pipifeiner day"
There were also some professionals in the field of participants. Salzburg's figurehead Peter Herzog was crowned the winner in his marathon debut in the city of Mozart. The man from Saalfelden won in a time of 2:21:46 hours, making him only the second "Stierwoscha" after Karl Aumayr to win the marathon at the running festival. "Winning this competition here is something very special," said the 37-year-old, who was delighted with a "piping fine day". And at the finish line, he congratulated his mother Barbara, who had kept her fingers firmly crossed, on Mother's Day.
Austria's record holder (2:10:06 hours) had a moment of shock during the race. When his accompanying cyclist tried to hand him something to drink, he fell into a ditch and injured his hand. "I had to stop for a moment and ask him if everything was OK. Tom supported me really well."
The local hero was particularly impressed by the running experience. "I came here to recite exactly that. I think that's what attracts so many people. You take that with you for a long time."
Eva Kovacs from Hungary, who came out on top in the women's competition, echoed this sentiment. "It was wonderful. I had already seen the wonderful landscape the day before. It gave me so much energy," beamed the winner, who needed 3:06:06 hours.
Boss was happy
The men's half marathon distance was won by Daniel Estrada from Chile (1:10:55 hours). The best man from Salzburg was Florian Garnitzer from Großarl. Elena Eichenberger from Switzerland (1:20:01 hours) was the fastest woman. Eva Wutti (1:22:05/Club RunAustria) was second.
Marathon boss Hannes Langer was very satisfied. "We have made the sport tangible for people. That's exactly why we organize this event."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
