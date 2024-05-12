Herzog triumphs in Salzburg Marathon

"Pipifeiner day"

There were also some professionals in the field of participants. Salzburg's figurehead Peter Herzog was crowned the winner in his marathon debut in the city of Mozart. The man from Saalfelden won in a time of 2:21:46 hours, making him only the second "Stierwoscha" after Karl Aumayr to win the marathon at the running festival. "Winning this competition here is something very special," said the 37-year-old, who was delighted with a "piping fine day". And at the finish line, he congratulated his mother Barbara, who had kept her fingers firmly crossed, on Mother's Day.