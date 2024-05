Boy (4) caught “illegally crossing the border”

The authorities in Liechtenstein then called in the Dornbirn immigration police to clarify the identity of the little globetrotter. The mystery was quickly solved: As it turned out, the boy's family lives very close to the border with Liechtenstein. In an unobserved moment, the little runaway had gone on a discovery tour. The boy was eventually handed back to his father safe and sound. For Mr. Dad, however, the episode could possibly have some repercussions within the family...