Out against Hurkacz: Nadal says Arrivederci to Rome

Medvedev in round three

For Daniil Medvedev, on the other hand, the day was more successful. The Russian, seeded number two, defeated Australian Jack Draper 7:5, 6:4 and will now meet Serbian qualifier Hamad Medjedovic, who won the Challenger in Mauthausen last year, in round three. For defending champion Medvedev, it was his 100th singles victory at Masters 1000 level. He had won his first and so far only title on clay a year ago and it was also his last tournament triumph to date.