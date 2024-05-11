"It's about honor"
Abu Dhabi’s crown prince demands mega sum from Benko!
René Benko is facing new trouble. The ruling family around Abu Dhabi's crown prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is demanding millions of euros back from the real estate juggler Benko. This was reported by "Der Spiegel" on Saturday. According to the report, the family is concerned with honor.
It is a matter of honor for the family, the "Spiegel" quotes an insider of the financiers.
The article literally states: "The sheikhs don't like to be seen as the fools who let themselves be duped." It would be "worse for them to lose face than to lose money". Benko will "probably need more bodyguards now".
Specifically, the capital that the clan personally gave to the Austrian. Benko is said to have received 100 million euros alone from a family office of the ruling family last year.
Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund demands over 700 million euros back from Benko
At the end of 2023, it became known that Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund Mubadala was demanding the repayment of loans worth EUR 713 million from Signa and Benko in arbitration proceedings. A lawsuit failed. According to the insider, the ruling house would write off this money if necessary, but not the millions that Benko personally received from the family coffers. The Nahyan clan has sent out an "armada of people" to track down money from Benko, adds the insider.
Benko will now probably need more bodyguards.
Signa Holding filed for insolvency on November 29, 2023 despite rescue attempts - talks with Arab lenders were rumored, among other things.
Benko is no stranger to Abu Dhabi
Even before that, Benko was no stranger to Abu Dhabi: The Tyrolean investor is said to have traveled to the United Arab Emirates several times in the past, including in the company of former Federal Chancellor and ex-ÖVP leader Sebastian Kurz.
