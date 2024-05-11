Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"It's about honor"

Abu Dhabi’s crown prince demands mega sum from Benko!

Nachrichten
11.05.2024 17:09

René Benko is facing new trouble. The ruling family around Abu Dhabi's crown prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is demanding millions of euros back from the real estate juggler Benko. This was reported by "Der Spiegel" on Saturday. According to the report, the family is concerned with honor.

comment0 Kommentare

It is a matter of honor for the family, the "Spiegel" quotes an insider of the financiers.

The article literally states: "The sheikhs don't like to be seen as the fools who let themselves be duped." It would be "worse for them to lose face than to lose money". Benko will "probably need more bodyguards now".

René Benko is no stranger to Abu Dhabi: The picture shows the real estate juggler in 2019 at a show by the Spanish Riding School from Vienna. (Bild: APA/HELMUT FOHRINGER)
René Benko is no stranger to Abu Dhabi: The picture shows the real estate juggler in 2019 at a show by the Spanish Riding School from Vienna.
(Bild: APA/HELMUT FOHRINGER)

Specifically, the capital that the clan personally gave to the Austrian. Benko is said to have received 100 million euros alone from a family office of the ruling family last year.

Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund demands over 700 million euros back from Benko
At the end of 2023, it became known that Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund Mubadala was demanding the repayment of loans worth EUR 713 million from Signa and Benko in arbitration proceedings. A lawsuit failed. According to the insider, the ruling house would write off this money if necessary, but not the millions that Benko personally received from the family coffers. The Nahyan clan has sent out an "armada of people" to track down money from Benko, adds the insider.

Zitat Icon

Benko will now probably need more bodyguards.

Ein Insinder der Herrscherfamilie Abu Dhabis gegenüber dem „Spiegel“

Signa Holding filed for insolvency on November 29, 2023 despite rescue attempts - talks with Arab lenders were rumored, among other things.

Benko is no stranger to Abu Dhabi
Even before that, Benko was no stranger to Abu Dhabi: The Tyrolean investor is said to have traveled to the United Arab Emirates several times in the past, including in the company of former Federal Chancellor and ex-ÖVP leader Sebastian Kurz.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf