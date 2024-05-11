Abu Dhabi’s crown prince demands mega sum from Benko!

Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund demands over 700 million euros back from Benko

At the end of 2023, it became known that Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund Mubadala was demanding the repayment of loans worth EUR 713 million from Signa and Benko in arbitration proceedings. A lawsuit failed. According to the insider, the ruling house would write off this money if necessary, but not the millions that Benko personally received from the family coffers. The Nahyan clan has sent out an "armada of people" to track down money from Benko, adds the insider.