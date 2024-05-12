Vorteilswelt
German League Ticker

Bayern Munich v Wolfsburg LIVE from 5.30pm

Nachrichten
12.05.2024 06:46

Matchday 33 in Germany's Bundesliga. Bayern host VFL Wolfsburg. The record champions still have to digest their bitter defeat against Real Madrid. Can the "Wolves" benefit from this? We will be reporting live from 17:30, see ticker below.

Here is the live ticker:

"We have it in our own hands. We want to win the game and become runners-up. It's about our own aspirations and you don't relinquish them. You can't do that, that's not the job when you're at Bayern," said Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel with renewed determination.

Nevertheless, it is clear to everyone that the record champions' season has finally come to a disappointing end with their bitter semi-final exit in the Champions League against Real Madrid. But how much motivation can Konrad Laimer and Co. still muster?

Regular players are injured
What is certain is that Munich will be without many of their regular players in their home stadium. All four attacking players will not be able to play tomorrow. Kane had back problems, that was the case throughout the game in Madrid. Serge is out anyway. With Leroy - I don't think we'll see Leroy on the pitch in the last two games. Jamal has signaled to us that it's a handicap for him. That's why Jamal will definitely not be involved tomorrow," explained Tuchel on Saturday.

Ralph Hasenhüttl (Bild: APA/dpa/Swen Pförtner)
Ralph Hasenhüttl
(Bild: APA/dpa/Swen Pförtner)

Wolfsburg, on the other hand, have recently been able to celebrate a success with coach Ralph Hasenhüttl. With the "Wolves", the Austrian managed to secure relegation with a clear 3:0 win against Darmstadt last Saturday. Together with his son Patrick, whom he took with him to Germany as assistant coach. This means there is no more pressure in the last two games and the season can end on a relaxed note.

