German League Ticker
Bayern Munich v Wolfsburg LIVE from 5.30pm
Matchday 33 in Germany's Bundesliga. Bayern host VFL Wolfsburg. The record champions still have to digest their bitter defeat against Real Madrid. Can the "Wolves" benefit from this? We will be reporting live from 17:30, see ticker below.
Here is the live ticker:
"We have it in our own hands. We want to win the game and become runners-up. It's about our own aspirations and you don't relinquish them. You can't do that, that's not the job when you're at Bayern," said Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel with renewed determination.
Nevertheless, it is clear to everyone that the record champions' season has finally come to a disappointing end with their bitter semi-final exit in the Champions League against Real Madrid. But how much motivation can Konrad Laimer and Co. still muster?
Regular players are injured
What is certain is that Munich will be without many of their regular players in their home stadium. All four attacking players will not be able to play tomorrow. Kane had back problems, that was the case throughout the game in Madrid. Serge is out anyway. With Leroy - I don't think we'll see Leroy on the pitch in the last two games. Jamal has signaled to us that it's a handicap for him. That's why Jamal will definitely not be involved tomorrow," explained Tuchel on Saturday.
Wolfsburg, on the other hand, have recently been able to celebrate a success with coach Ralph Hasenhüttl. With the "Wolves", the Austrian managed to secure relegation with a clear 3:0 win against Darmstadt last Saturday. Together with his son Patrick, whom he took with him to Germany as assistant coach. This means there is no more pressure in the last two games and the season can end on a relaxed note.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.