Bayern Munich v Wolfsburg LIVE from 5.30pm

Regular players are injured

What is certain is that Munich will be without many of their regular players in their home stadium. All four attacking players will not be able to play tomorrow. Kane had back problems, that was the case throughout the game in Madrid. Serge is out anyway. With Leroy - I don't think we'll see Leroy on the pitch in the last two games. Jamal has signaled to us that it's a handicap for him. That's why Jamal will definitely not be involved tomorrow," explained Tuchel on Saturday.