PV systems are experiencing a strong boom in Tyrol

Solar potential and radiation at a glance

The tirolsolar.at website provides an overview of where the use of solar energy is ideal and where it is not recommended. The site is an online tool with high-resolution solar potential maps. "This makes it possible to estimate the solar potential for each location in more detail," it says. One example: Numerous tools and functions can be used to select a specific property, house or street. This selection is then analyzed. There are four categories ranging from "Very suitable" to "Not very suitable".