Applications rise sharply
PV systems are experiencing a strong boom in Tyrol
The province of Tyrol has drawn a pleasing balance with regard to photovoltaics (PV) in the past year. A trend is noticeable, the goal is very ambitious. Applications and subsidies are increasing.
"Photovoltaics is going through the roof in Tyrol" - this is how Josef Geisler, Head of Energy and Deputy Governor, announced the results for the year 2023, in which around one million square meters of PV modules were installed. More than 10,000 new systems were connected to the grid.
This represents a threefold increase compared to 2022. In total, there are around 25,000 systems supplying almost 112,000 households with solar power - mostly from the roof.
Last year, around one million square meters of PV modules were installed and more than 10,000 new PV systems were connected to the grid.
Subsidies and applications are running at full speed
Geisler believes there are several reasons for this: "Tyrol also offers a range of attractive state subsidies. Bureaucratic simplifications are also having an effect. Nine out of ten PV systems no longer require notification or approval following the simplifications in building and regional planning." Energy generation from solar power has increased by almost 85 percent compared to 2022.
According to Geisler, the storage subsidy launched at the beginning of the year to increase the proportion of self-consumption has been well received. Almost 600 applications were submitted in the first four months. Around 450,000 euros have been paid out in subsidies. "The feed-in tariffs for solar energy are back at a normal level," says Geisler.
Energy transition 2050 is getting closer step by step
PV systems are also set to play a decisive role in the province's "Tyrol 2050 energy autonomy" energy strategy. The conversion of the energy system is in full swing, the turbo has been ignited, explains the Provincial Councillor. We are currently just over halfway to the PV expansion target set for 2030. We want to continue in this vein.
Using all renewable energy sources for the transition
The province of Tyrol is not the only one relying on PV systems. The Austrian Federal Railways are also installing solar panels on their buildings. For example, a rooftop system in Wörgl is in the starting blocks. There are other projects in this direction in the rest of Austria, some of them large.
"In order to become independent of fossil energy imports by 2050, we need not only the sun, but all renewable energy sources available in Tyrol," concludes Geisler. In addition to hydropower and biomass, this also includes wind energy and heat from waste.
Is a PV system the solution for me?
Anyone who decides to install a PV system on their house or the roof of their garage should find out a lot of details in advance. In addition to the right subsidies, you should also pay attention to whether and how much sun shines on the planned location. However, before you book a potentially expensive consultation, there are free tips and tricks to check the benefits and potential for the system on your own property.
Solar potential and radiation at a glance
The tirolsolar.at website provides an overview of where the use of solar energy is ideal and where it is not recommended. The site is an online tool with high-resolution solar potential maps. "This makes it possible to estimate the solar potential for each location in more detail," it says. One example: Numerous tools and functions can be used to select a specific property, house or street. This selection is then analyzed. There are four categories ranging from "Very suitable" to "Not very suitable".
Site primarily an information platform
The tool also displays additional values, such as the annual solar radiation in a specified period and information on the size of the area and altitude. However, the site is primarily used as an information platform, as is expressly pointed out: "This is not a simulation program, so the values determined should only be used as auxiliary values for the next steps."
