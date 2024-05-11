German courses, work
Stricter asylum rules: Even Caritas on board
Vorarlberg is the first federal state to take the controversial issue of asylum seriously and introduce a "code". Refugees are obliged to take part in German courses and do community service. Surprisingly, even Caritas is on board and supports the initiative of Governor Markus Wallner (ÖVP).
In future, the wind will be blowing more harshly for asylum seekers and those entitled to asylum in Vorarlberg. Vorarlberg's Governor Markus Wallner (ÖVP) is introducing a "codex" agreement for asylum seekers from June 1st.
German and values courses
Refugees will be required to sign an agreement committing themselves to attending German and values courses as well as doing community work. This applies to all new asylum seekers, but also to the approximately 1,750 refugees who are already receiving basic support from the state.
Integration begins in Vorarlberg from day 1
Anyone who refuses will initially be given a warning. After a test phase of six months, a decision will be made as to whether there should also be sanctions for refusal. "However, this requires a change in the law. We have already prepared this and can put it to the vote at any time," explains Wallner.
Reduction of social benefits also possible
The new law would allow social benefits to be cut if asylum seekers do not comply with the "code". "The concept will prevail throughout Austria," Wallner is convinced. This is the only way to "prevent developments like those in Germany".
Caritas on board
It was astonishing that a Caritas representative was also at Governor Wallner's side at the presentation of the asylum "code". "Caritas is on board because we are breaking new ground in integration. In future, we will actively offer language courses to asylum seekers from day one and not just once the refugees have been granted asylum," explains Wallner.
Paradigm shift
This is a paradigm shift. Previously, integration services only started once a positive asylum decision had been issued. "It's good if refugees are given a daily structure, and it never hurts to learn a language, even if you might not be granted asylum," says Wallner, explaining his rethink.
"The federal government has done nothing"
A survey of the federal states shows that some state leaders welcome the measure, but would like to see the asylum code introduced by the federal government so that the same conditions prevail in all states. "I would like that too, but the federal government has done nothing. That's why we are leading the way," said the pioneer from the federal state.
