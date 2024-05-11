Premiere to come
Sturm jewel with clear words before the title final!
The final training session in Graz on Saturday, then it's off to Linz, where Sturm want to clinch the title on Sunday (5pm). Under their own steam. However, this will require a premiere: the Ilzer squad have never won at the new LASK stadium and have recently suffered two defeats.
Two more rounds and the new champions will be crowned. Sturm don't want to wait that long. "We want to seal the deal on Sunday," says Alexander Prass, hoping for the nerve-sparing option. Nobody is keen on a title battle of nerves in a long-distance duel with Salzburg on the final matchday. "There should just be a big celebration in Liebenau," says the midfield machine.
If Sturm want to make everything clear ahead of time under their own steam, then the premiere is a must. After all, a win would see them through and the Bulls could be upside down. But Sturm have never been able to win at the new LASK Stadium, and recently suffered two defeats. "It won't be easy, Linz are in good form," says Prass, who was in the LASK youth team before moving to the Bulls academy as an eleven-year-old. His own fan club will of course be at the stadium on Sunday. "My parents and my grandma will be there," says the running prodigy.
The 22-year-old has already scored nine times, whereas in his two previous Sturm seasons he had only scored a total of three times. Which is why his teammates have already ticked him off. "It's always nice to score goals. It's also added value for the team," says the Upper Austrian, whose goal haul makes him even more interesting for international clubs.
There is a sense of anticipation, everyone is relaxed. As always, the tension builds up to the game.
Sturms Jungstar Alexander Prass
The striker jewel with a market value of eight million euros almost made the switch to FC Lorient (Fra) last summer and would no longer have been in the hunt for the double. In the end, the failed France deal was the best thing that could have happened for Sturm and Prass. It goes without saying that there will be more transfer reports about the young star this summer. It comes as it comes, is more or less his credo. But Prass also emphasizes: "The Champions League would be a big argument." A dream of the future. Before then, the midfield machine wants to make history with Sturm. "The club has been eagerly awaiting this title for a long time." However, there are no signs of nervousness ahead of the big title final. "There is a sense of anticipation, everyone is relaxed. As always, the tension builds up until the game."
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.