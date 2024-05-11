Sturm jewel with clear words before the title final!

The striker jewel with a market value of eight million euros almost made the switch to FC Lorient (Fra) last summer and would no longer have been in the hunt for the double. In the end, the failed France deal was the best thing that could have happened for Sturm and Prass. It goes without saying that there will be more transfer reports about the young star this summer. It comes as it comes, is more or less his credo. But Prass also emphasizes: "The Champions League would be a big argument." A dream of the future. Before then, the midfield machine wants to make history with Sturm. "The club has been eagerly awaiting this title for a long time." However, there are no signs of nervousness ahead of the big title final. "There is a sense of anticipation, everyone is relaxed. As always, the tension builds up until the game."