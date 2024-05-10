In St. Petersburg
Russian bus crashes off bridge – three dead
A particularly tragic accident is currently shaking the Russian northern metropolis of St. Petersburg. For reasons still unknown, a bus driver lost control of the vehicle, which then plunged into a river. At least three people did not survive. In addition, four people are considered clinically dead.
In rainy weather and temperatures in the single digits, a bus in Saint Petersburg first crossed into oncoming traffic and rammed into two cars. As a result, it plunged off the bridge at full speed and sank in the river, according to Russian media reports.
Residents showed enormous willingness to help
People immediately rushed to help, according to reports. Passengers in a river cab, occupants of vehicles that happened to be driving past the scene of the accident and workers from a nearby construction site did their best. They threw lifebelts into the river and some jumped into the water. A short time later, the emergency services arrived - a total of 69 people were involved in the rescue operation:
According to preliminary information, 15 people were on the bus at the time of the accident. Six of them were able to save themselves with the help of eyewitnesses, while the other nine were rescued by the emergency services.
Driver is said to have been completely overworked
The bus driver was arrested and taken to hospital. According to "Ostorozhno, nowosti", his wife reportedly told the Telegram channel "112" that the operator had forced him to continue his journey after a 20-hour shift. Incidentally, according to the authorities, the bus company had already been fined 23 times in the past two years for various violations and shortcomings.
