krone.tv and Jelinek will get Austria moving

On the keyword! Which target and age groups do you want to reach with "Philipp bewegt"?

Actually everyone from three to 99 years old, as before. So what I initially started for people in the second half of life has evolved. It became something for all target groups, because then grandma also did gymnastics with her grandchild. And funnily enough, there were also encounters on the street where I was asked for autographs or videos. I then asked if it was for the grandma, but they wanted it for themselves(laughs). In other words, I've had schoolchildren on the show with me. And that's a good thing, because I think that's where we need to start. Because if you look: Obesity, diabetes and other issues at an early age are becoming bigger and bigger problems. And that's where we are now with the healthcare system, which is set to explode. Now it's called "Philipp moves", and yes, I think that says a lot about it. There are also many schools that have already taken part in my program. Either live or on demand - these 20 minutes or so of movement always work and that's the basis we need.