krone.tv and Jelinek will get Austria moving

From Monday, 9.05 a.m. on krone.tv, the time has come: the nation's pre-tuner, Philipp Jelinek, wants to get Austria fit again together with the "Krone" and krone.tv. "Philipp bewegt" is the name of the daily training session for participants of all ages. In the "Krone" interview, Jelinek talks about his anticipation of the commitment.
It's back to gymnastics! Philipp Jelinek and the "Krone" are moving Austria. From Monday, 9.05 a.m. on krone.tv, the nation's leading gymnast wants to mobilize all his TV fans and get them fit again. That's when "Philipp bewegt" starts.
Gymnastics exercises for all age groups
The "Krone" and krone.tv are thus bringing a new lease of life to Austrian households - with a daily training session for everyone: "I am happy and proud that I can start the day with the whole country again and that we can contribute to health in Austria with my gymnastics exercises," says Jelinek, looking forward to numerous viewers. "We will take this fitness movement, which I was allowed to start a few years ago, to a new level with the 'Krone'," says the fit Philipp, bursting with energy and anticipation for the audience he has already left.
First and foremost, however, it was important for us to work with Philipp to once again provide a meaningful exercise program on television.
krone.tv-Chef Max Mahdalik
With "Philipp bewegt", krone.tv will bring the daily exercise unit into people's living rooms from Monday to Friday at 9.05 am. krone.tv boss Max Mahdalik: "We are very much looking forward to working with Philipp. We have already been able to double our linear market share in recent months. Philipp bewegt' will lead even more viewers to our content. First and foremost, however, it was important for us to work with Philipp to once again provide a meaningful exercise program on television. People of all ages will have their own personal fitness coach every day!"
"Krone": The media hype surrounding you has been enormous recently. How are you doing today?
Philipp Jelinek: Thank you. I'm doing well. Fortunately, I'm stable inside. People who know me know that I went to therapy for three years to come to terms with myself. And if I hadn't done that, I wouldn't be where I am today. I think it would certainly have taken my shoes off. So I managed to really stay in the middle. Of course, there were moments when tears flowed, because you've really built something in four years. This is my baby. For me, it's all about the people. I care about the movement, about the healthy years of life. I care about the children. And I will continue this mission. So, you have to say, I've now seen the negative side of "celebrity" and how quickly you mutate from "hero" to "zero". But the nice thing is, I never got any hostility on the street outside, it was the complete opposite. People have said it's madness what's happening to me. Above all, once again: I didn't hurt or kill anyone. Nobody suffered any financial damage and certainly not anyone personally.
Does it hurt you to see that others are presenting your former show? Or do you think it's still great what you've built up there?
You just said it. Well, I think it's great and I'm very proud to have built up a show for over four years and you can see that it still works. That's a good thing because I say it's about moving people. We've just had another big article in the "Krone " about the healthcare system. The costs have exploded and we have to, oh, we should have started there a long time ago. But I think we have taken a very, very good step. People have realized how important it is that they do something, that they pay into their own health account and, above all, that we also increase the number of healthy life years. The advantage is that the movement is now practically even bigger, together with the "Krone". "Krone" publisher Dr. Christoph Dichand is a big fan of health and exercise and I am already looking forward to this project. And practically from tomorrow, people will have the opportunity to choose. In other words, there will be more opportunities to increase fitness.
Would you like to say something to your critics?
No, I'm just saying that you must have made a difference if people criticize you. I can only ever promise people that I'll always give them 100 percent Philipp, that's the way it's always been and I'll continue to do so.
In any case, your fans will be cheering from Monday, 9.05 am, when you go on air at krone.tv. So the cell is floating again with immediate effect ...
The cell always swam, only from Monday at 9.05 am on krone.tv. We spoke to a lot of gymnasts and they all said that this time would be best and optimal.
Why did you decide on this young linear TV project?
Well, I think it's really cool because the great thing was that I was also part of Radio Energy from the very beginning in 1998. We were extremely ridiculed and after six months we realized that we were doing really well. I was also involved with Hit FM at the beginning, just as I was on board with PulsTV at the start. I just think it's great to build something up, to make it big. The motivation is there. And especially with the "Krone" as a partner, we have extremely great opportunities to make a difference. It's clearly about the "Healthy Austria" project.
On the keyword! Which target and age groups do you want to reach with "Philipp bewegt"?
Actually everyone from three to 99 years old, as before. So what I initially started for people in the second half of life has evolved. It became something for all target groups, because then grandma also did gymnastics with her grandchild. And funnily enough, there were also encounters on the street where I was asked for autographs or videos. I then asked if it was for the grandma, but they wanted it for themselves(laughs). In other words, I've had schoolchildren on the show with me. And that's a good thing, because I think that's where we need to start. Because if you look: Obesity, diabetes and other issues at an early age are becoming bigger and bigger problems. And that's where we are now with the healthcare system, which is set to explode. Now it's called "Philipp moves", and yes, I think that says a lot about it. There are also many schools that have already taken part in my program. Either live or on demand - these 20 minutes or so of movement always work and that's the basis we need.
Does that mean you're going to start working on this again?
Yes, prevention. The point is that we are currently at around 57 healthy years of life. In the EU, the average is 62, in Scandinavian countries over 70. That means we have some catching up to do here and you only need to talk to doctors. Everyone will say that people are less and less fit. And I think people have realized in the last four years how important it is to pay into their health account, in other words to take responsibility for their own health. And I think I have succeeded in "moving" people. Just like people have told me that they hated gymnastics at school, but at Philipp they were happy to join in. You don't need to go to a fitness center, you're at home. You can even join in in your pyjamas if you want. But the main thing is that you do it. And then you'll simply feel better and you'll feel it.
"Philipp bewegt" at krone.tv sounds like a mission for you at this point.
Yes, I want to help people stay healthy, fit and independently mobile for as long as possible. And that children in schools get much more exercise - that's my vision.
