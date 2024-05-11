Thomas Neuwirth
Conchita Wurst: A phenomenon is ten years old
This year, the country is keeping its fingers crossed for Kaleen - exactly 10 years ago, back in Copenhagen, Thomas Neuwirth won the ESC for Austria as Conchita Wurst. A fairytale that could be repeated for the anniversary ...
Once Conchita Wurst and back again. A lot has happened in the still young life of 35-year-old Upper Austrian Thomas Neuwirth, who once set out to conquer the world as the most famous travesty star.
The surprise was certainly great when the secret of the former Starmania participant was revealed. A perfect coup, which led to the artist's meteoric rise from the ESC in Copenhagen (see comment below). "Winning the song contest has really made everything possible for me in every respect, and it's been almost ten years now," he said himself about winning the TV and media spectacle.
The ESC was just the beginning
Performances all over the world followed. From Sydney to Paris, at the Life Ball and as presenter of the Austrian music award Amadeus. Various figure changes were a constant companion. At some point, he said goodbye to Conchita Wurst and just went by Conchita. Another time, Neuwirth surprised everyone with a totally masculine appearance. Now, at any rate, he seems to have returned to the sausage and is living out this side in an artistically forced way.
The most important thing was and will always be what he once said to us in an interview: "We can only function as a society if we all accept each other. We don't have to be best friends, but we have to accept each other and accept that we all exist."
So the story of Conchita Wurst is far from over ...
