Conchita Wurst: A phenomenon is ten years old

The surprise was certainly great when the secret of the former Starmania participant was revealed. A perfect coup, which led to the artist's meteoric rise from the ESC in Copenhagen (see comment below). "Winning the song contest has really made everything possible for me in every respect, and it's been almost ten years now," he said himself about winning the TV and media spectacle.

The ESC was just the beginning

Performances all over the world followed. From Sydney to Paris, at the Life Ball and as presenter of the Austrian music award Amadeus. Various figure changes were a constant companion. At some point, he said goodbye to Conchita Wurst and just went by Conchita. Another time, Neuwirth surprised everyone with a totally masculine appearance. Now, at any rate, he seems to have returned to the sausage and is living out this side in an artistically forced way.