Trial now fixed
Leon case: No appeal against murder charge
Now it's fixed! The father (39) of little Leon, who drowned in the Kitzbüheler Ache in St. Johann in Tyrol in August 2022, must stand trial for the crime of murder and the offense of faking a punishable act before the Innsbruck Regional Court. An objection to the murder charge has been waived.
However, the defense attorneys are firmly convinced that the prosecution did not fully take into account various results of the evidence or, in some cases, assessed them one-sidedly to the detriment of the accused.
"In the course of the trial, which is sure to be conducted objectively and fairly, the independent jury, with the involvement of the panel of professional judges, will come to the conclusion from the point of view of the defense that the defendant should be acquitted," the lawyers emphasize.
Numerous witnesses are requested
They will request the examination of numerous witnesses who can confirm that the accused had an extremely loving relationship with his son and that no motive whatsoever can be found as to why he should have committed the crime he is accused of.
Private experts support the lawyers
The defense team will be supported by several private experts "in order to be able to question the experts commissioned by the public prosecutor's office and consulted in the course of the main trial".
