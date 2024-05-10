Shock for 2 participants
Taken to hospital: paramedics rush to the “GNTM” set
A big shock for all "GNTM" fans: On Thursday evening, two contestants had to receive medical treatment and one of them even had to be taken to hospital. The challenges for the other models almost became a minor matter ...
At first, however, the young models were still very happy. Because: together with Hollywood star Thomas Kretschmann (61), they were each allowed to shoot a movie scene in a 60s diner. Arguments and shouting included!
Wild fight scenes in a diner
"I'm looking forward to the models. I'm looking forward to working with them and seeing how far they can come out of their shells. I think that's the only thing you can expect someone who's never done this before to get involved," said the actor beforehand.
The other candidates were also enthusiastic about the challenge. Armin said: "We thought about getting deep into the role. To take all the aggression and all the emotions that are part of such a toxic relationship and then convey them intensively in the scene."
Kadidja "suddenly fainted"
But "GNTM" contestant Kadidja didn't even make it in front of the camera. She suddenly slumped over in the backstage area. The other contestants felt helpless and shocked by the situation. Frieder had to watch everything helplessly: "It was really scary when someone suddenly faints next to you."
Kadidja was then picked up by paramedics and taken to the model penthouse. She explained the cause of her collapse as follows: "Maybe I just didn't eat enough sugar. Plus my period. When you lose so much blood, it's not so good for your circulation." "Unfortunately, she can't do the video shoot today. She'll be resting in the penthouse. Health comes first!", model mom Heidi Klum also announced shortly afterwards.
Aldin has to be taken to hospital
The next shock followed shortly afterwards. Aldin was able to complete his challenge in front of the camera together with Dominic, but then he suddenly felt very unwell. He admitted: "When we were waiting for the decision, I realized that my circulation wasn't keeping up. Everything around me was spinning."
The "GNTM" contestant also had to deal with a sudden nosebleed. The paramedics who rushed to the scene took care of Aldin. He even had to be taken to hospital afterwards.
These models are out
Things didn't look so good for Aldin's shooting partner Dominic at the end of the show: "You were too posed for me. The whole thing was a bit strange," said Heidi Klum when the decision was made. Kretschmann added: "I didn't believe a word. Not from anyone." Dominic had to leave the show, as did Stella, who was one of the weakest teams of the day. "You looked a bit lost," said Klum.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.