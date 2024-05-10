Vorteilswelt
Shock for 2 participants

Taken to hospital: paramedics rush to the “GNTM” set

Nachrichten
10.05.2024 10:34

A big shock for all "GNTM" fans: On Thursday evening, two contestants had to receive medical treatment and one of them even had to be taken to hospital. The challenges for the other models almost became a minor matter ...

comment0 Kommentare

At first, however, the young models were still very happy. Because: together with Hollywood star Thomas Kretschmann (61), they were each allowed to shoot a movie scene in a 60s diner. Arguments and shouting included!

Wild fight scenes in a diner
"I'm looking forward to the models. I'm looking forward to working with them and seeing how far they can come out of their shells. I think that's the only thing you can expect someone who's never done this before to get involved," said the actor beforehand.

The models had to put their acting skills to the test in a 60s-style diner. (Bild: ProSieben)
The models had to put their acting skills to the test in a 60s-style diner.
(Bild: ProSieben)
Heidi Klum was supported by acting legend Thomas Kretschmann, among others. (Bild: ProSieben)
Heidi Klum was supported by acting legend Thomas Kretschmann, among others.
(Bild: ProSieben)

The other candidates were also enthusiastic about the challenge. Armin said: "We thought about getting deep into the role. To take all the aggression and all the emotions that are part of such a toxic relationship and then convey them intensively in the scene."

Kadidja "suddenly fainted"
But "GNTM" contestant Kadidja didn't even make it in front of the camera. She suddenly slumped over in the backstage area. The other contestants felt helpless and shocked by the situation. Frieder had to watch everything helplessly: "It was really scary when someone suddenly faints next to you."

"GNTM" contestant Kadidja fainted, so she had to skip the shoot. (Bild: ProSieben)
"GNTM" contestant Kadidja fainted, so she had to skip the shoot.
(Bild: ProSieben)

Kadidja was then picked up by paramedics and taken to the model penthouse. She explained the cause of her collapse as follows: "Maybe I just didn't eat enough sugar. Plus my period. When you lose so much blood, it's not so good for your circulation." "Unfortunately, she can't do the video shoot today. She'll be resting in the penthouse. Health comes first!", model mom Heidi Klum also announced shortly afterwards.

Aldin has to be taken to hospital
The next shock followed shortly afterwards. Aldin was able to complete his challenge in front of the camera together with Dominic, but then he suddenly felt very unwell. He admitted: "When we were waiting for the decision, I realized that my circulation wasn't keeping up. Everything around me was spinning."

After the shoot, Aldin was so unwell that he even had to be taken to hospital. (Bild: ProSieben)
After the shoot, Aldin was so unwell that he even had to be taken to hospital.
(Bild: ProSieben)

The "GNTM" contestant also had to deal with a sudden nosebleed. The paramedics who rushed to the scene took care of Aldin. He even had to be taken to hospital afterwards.

These models are out
Things didn't look so good for Aldin's shooting partner Dominic at the end of the show: "You were too posed for me. The whole thing was a bit strange," said Heidi Klum when the decision was made. Kretschmann added: "I didn't believe a word. Not from anyone." Dominic had to leave the show, as did Stella, who was one of the weakest teams of the day. "You looked a bit lost," said Klum.

