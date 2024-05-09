VdB warns: “A weak Europe would be vulnerable”

"Rich in cultures, customs and languages"

Major problems, such as the climate crisis, must also be tackled on a large scale. "Together and united, as the European Union." Now it was a matter of deciding "whether this Union should fragment into individual small parts" or be developed further "for all of us". These small parts are, of course, all wonderful, said the Federal President. "Rich in cultures, customs, languages. And we all love our beautiful Austria. But: in order to protect the small - our country - the big - the united Europe - must be strong."