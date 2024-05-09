Controversial scene
Clever or arrogant? Vinicius provoked Kimmich
In stoppage time of the Champions League semi-final second leg between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, Vinicius Junior caused an uproar with a controversial scene. With the score at 2:1 for the Whites, he refused to accept a ball from Kimmich. Clever time-wasting or simply arrogant unsportsmanlike conduct? Opinions are now divided.
In the heat of the final phase of the second leg between Real and Bayern (2:1), an action by Real's Vinicius Junior initially went completely under the radar. A day later, however, footage of the scene led to heated debates on social networks. But what exactly does it show?
It was already injury time in Madrid. Real were leading 2:1 and Bayern were trying with all their might to score the equalizer. The 'royals' were finally awarded a throw-in. Kimmich rushed to the touchline to quickly grab the ball and hand it to Vinicius for the throw-in.
Certainly not fair play
But the attacking player didn't even think about taking the ball. He simply let the ball roll away again. The German international then picked up the ball again and pressed it against the Real player's chest. But the Brazilian dropped the ball again.
Kimmich kept his nerve and finally moved away to take his place on the pitch. But it was by no means fair play on Vinicius' part. Instead, his unsportsmanlike conduct is now being criticized. There is also talk of a "fit of arrogance" on the part of the controversial Brazil star. Others, on the other hand, understand that he is trying to take as much time off the clock as possible in this crucial situation. This may not be the smart thing to do, but it is certainly clever. Either way, Vinicius remains a gifted footballer, but also a controversial personality.
