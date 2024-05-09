The state of a coalition between the ÖVP and FPÖ

Black and blue rule in Upper Austria, Lower Austria and Salzburg. "It won't be a love match", said Lower Austria's ÖVP governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner ahead of the coalition in Austria's largest federal state. However, they want to and will enter into a professional working relationship.

A hail of complaints

Just over 13 months later, a blue member of the state government, Lower Austria's asylum councillor Christoph Luisser, even filed a lawsuit against a prominent ÖVP politician from Lower Austria with ÖVP parliamentary group leader Andreas Hanger for damage to credit. The FPÖ, for its part, filed two further charges, including attempted falsification of evidence. For its part, the ÖVP is examining a complaint against FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl for possible false testimony in the U Committee. And the Federal Police Director wants to take civil action against the blue leadership for alleged contacts with spy Jan Marsalek.