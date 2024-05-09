Advertisements and disputes
The state of a coalition between the ÖVP and FPÖ
Heated exchanges, serious accusations and the first lawsuits. The dispute between the FPÖ and the ÖVP is boiling over and has reached a new high and low point in the election campaign. But could the deep rifts between black and blue still be filled after the election? The "Krone" spoke to an expert.
Black and blue rule in Upper Austria, Lower Austria and Salzburg. "It won't be a love match", said Lower Austria's ÖVP governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner ahead of the coalition in Austria's largest federal state. However, they want to and will enter into a professional working relationship.
A hail of complaints
Just over 13 months later, a blue member of the state government, Lower Austria's asylum councillor Christoph Luisser, even filed a lawsuit against a prominent ÖVP politician from Lower Austria with ÖVP parliamentary group leader Andreas Hanger for damage to credit. The FPÖ, for its part, filed two further charges, including attempted falsification of evidence. For its part, the ÖVP is examining a complaint against FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl for possible false testimony in the U Committee. And the Federal Police Director wants to take civil action against the blue leadership for alleged contacts with spy Jan Marsalek.
Legal cases that will probably not have been settled by the time the next, however colored, federal government takes office and, above all, show how deep the political rifts between black and blue at federal level already are.
But are they also too deep for a possible coalition? As is well known, several black party grandees, such as Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer and National Council President Wolfgang Sobotka, have ruled out a coalition with Kickl. "I still think that blue-black or black-blue is a realistic option after the election. There are already strong overlaps in socio-political and economic policy ideas," says political scientist Katrin Praprotnik when asked by the "Krone" newspaper.
A preamble could also be agreed. Lower Austria has been creative. The ÖVP also governs with the FPÖ in other federal states.
Katrin Praprotnik
In the past, the ÖVP had always left all options open. This always strengthened them later in negotiations. Now there is a new situation. "Even if you say, yes, with the FPÖ, but just not with Kickl," says the expert, adding: "I don't rule out the possibility of the ÖVP making Kickl chancellor in return for attractive ministries. Especially if they only come third. There is also the question of who will lead the ÖVP in negotiations after the elections."
