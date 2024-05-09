Convicted in Leoben
Styrian caused fatal accident with Porsche
The Porsche driver from Murau (43), who caused a fatal accident on the L502 in Styria last July, was put on trial in Leoben on Wednesday. His six-year-old daughter was also in the car at the time of the accident. He was found guilty on one of the two charges.
According to the criminal complaint, the combination of a wet road surface and excessive speed led to a devastating accident on St. Lambrechter Straße last summer. All help came too late for an 82-year-old man, who succumbed to his serious injuries. A 43-year-old man from Murau was to blame. The public prosecutor's office in Leoben assumed that he had been driving too fast and had therefore lost control of his vehicle.
He then veered into the oncoming lane and crashed head-on into the car of the 82-year-old Carinthian. The Porsche was thrown backwards onto the rising embankment and only came to a halt 40 meters further on in the ditch.
Two months in prison
The 43-year-old was charged with gross negligence manslaughter and also negligent bodily harm to his six-year-old daughter, who was in the back seat of the Porsche at the time of the accident.
The court did not follow the prosecution and instead found that the man was at fault for driving. As a result, he was only found guilty of involuntary manslaughter. He was acquitted on the charge of negligent bodily harm, which concerned his daughter. The sentence: two months conditional imprisonment, not legally binding.
