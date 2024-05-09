Styrian caused fatal accident with Porsche

According to the criminal complaint, the combination of a wet road surface and excessive speed led to a devastating accident on St. Lambrechter Straße last summer. All help came too late for an 82-year-old man, who succumbed to his serious injuries. A 43-year-old man from Murau was to blame. The public prosecutor's office in Leoben assumed that he had been driving too fast and had therefore lost control of his vehicle.