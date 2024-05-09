Biden’s gloomy prediction on Trump: “Listen up!”

Trump continues to ignite

In view of the new edition of the race between Biden and Trump, there are fears that chaos could break out again. Trump himself recently ignited the flames in an interview with the statement that violence in the USA is once again conceivable if the election is not "fair". When asked whether things would remain peaceful in the event of a defeat against Biden, Trump told Time magazine: "I think we'll win. And if we don't win, that's what matters. It always comes down to the fairness of an election."