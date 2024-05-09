What happens when ...
Biden’s gloomy prediction on Trump: “Listen up!”
US President Joe Biden expects his Republican rival Donald Trump to challenge the result of the presidential election in November if he loses. Trump will not accept the outcome of the election. The Democrat says: Trump's words would support this gloomy forecast.
"I promise you, he won't," said Biden in an interview with the TV channel CNN, which was broadcast on Wednesday evening. This is dangerous, warned the Democrat, who wants to run for a second term in the election.
Biden warns against Trump
Former President Trump wants to challenge Biden in the fall vote. Both have already secured the necessary number of delegates in their parties' internal primaries for the nominating party conventions in the summer, where they are to be officially chosen as presidential candidates.
Listen to what he says.
Joe Biden
Bild: ASSOCIATED PRESS
Biden warned against Trump. He promised retribution and had announced that he would prosecute his opponents if he was re-elected. "What president has ever said such a thing?" Biden lamented and appealed to voters: "Listen to what he says."
Trump's big election lie
Trump lost the 2020 presidential election to Biden, but to this day refuses to concede defeat. Instead, he unwaveringly and baselessly spreads claims that he was deprived of a victory by massive electoral fraud.
Listen to the whole interview:
Trump's campaign against the outcome of the election culminated in an unprecedented outbreak of violence: on January 6, 2021, Trump supporters stormed the seat of parliament in the capital Washington, where Biden's election victory was to be formally confirmed at the time. Five people died as a result of the riots. Trump had previously incited his supporters during a speech with his claims of electoral fraud.
Trump continues to ignite
In view of the new edition of the race between Biden and Trump, there are fears that chaos could break out again. Trump himself recently ignited the flames in an interview with the statement that violence in the USA is once again conceivable if the election is not "fair". When asked whether things would remain peaceful in the event of a defeat against Biden, Trump told Time magazine: "I think we'll win. And if we don't win, that's what matters. It always comes down to the fairness of an election."
