End with a crash
Automatically saved draft
Squealing car tires probably woke some Klagenfurt residents from their sleep in the early hours of the morning today. At around 3:00 a.m., a 19-year-old stepped on the gas so hard that the tires spun. Unfortunately for him, there was also a police patrol nearby ...
Immediately after pulling out of the parking space, the young man from Klagenfurt stepped on the gas - probably also to impress his four 17-year-old passengers. A police patrol also heard the noise of the spinning tires. "The officers immediately took up the pursuit with blue lights. The 19-year-old driver noticed this, accelerated even more and fled," the police report.
End of the line at the underground car park
In a left-hand bend in the Völkermarkter Straße area, however, the young man then lost control of the car. "The rear end swerved, the car skidded over the kerb and skidded over the traffic island," said the police. "In the process, it tore down two trees and a billboard. The car then skidded into the entrance to the underground parking garage near a house." There, the car hit the central pillar and finally came to a halt.
Fortunately, only one person was injured
During the accident investigation, it then emerged, unsurprisingly, that the 19-year-old from Klagenfurt had been drinking. "The alcohol test revealed a moderate level of alcoholization. In addition, the 19-year-old did not have a valid driving license," the police explain further. While the car was towed away with a total loss, the 17-year-old female passenger from Klagenfurt had to be taken to Klagenfurt Hospital with minor injuries - the remaining three passengers from the district of St. Veit and the driver himself remain uninjured.
The Klagenfurt professional fire department was deployed with two vehicles and eight personnel for the safety and clean-up work. The drunk driver will now be charged.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.