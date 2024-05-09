Fortunately, only one person was injured

During the accident investigation, it then emerged, unsurprisingly, that the 19-year-old from Klagenfurt had been drinking. "The alcohol test revealed a moderate level of alcoholization. In addition, the 19-year-old did not have a valid driving license," the police explain further. While the car was towed away with a total loss, the 17-year-old female passenger from Klagenfurt had to be taken to Klagenfurt Hospital with minor injuries - the remaining three passengers from the district of St. Veit and the driver himself remain uninjured.