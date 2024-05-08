Vorteilswelt
"Mockery of the people"

Nachrichten
08.05.2024 21:50

The Ukrainian embassy in Vienna has complained about an FPÖ election campaign poster. It shows a kiss between EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj. Above it is an advertisement to "stop the EU madness".

It is a strategy that "explains the reason and nature of the war in a manipulative and distorted way", according to the Ukrainian embassy. The Ukrainian people are insulted and ridiculed, and the poster even creates the basis for justifying war crimes in Ukraine. A "policy of deception and lies" is "absolutely manipulative and disgusting".

Complaint submitted
The embassy has sent an official note to the Austrian Foreign Ministry. A spokesperson confirmed this and stated that the statement had already been discussed at a regular meeting between the Secretary General and the Ukrainian ambassador. He did not provide any further details.

The criticized poster used by the FPÖ in the EU election campaign was first presented on 19 April. "Enough is enough, because the sum of political madness has reached a level where you can only press the stop button," said EU top candidate Harald Vilimsky about the subject at the time. It is advertised with the slogan "Stop EU madness" and the keyword "warmongering". You can see von der Leyen and Selenskyj as a black and white drawing.

