The criticized poster used by the FPÖ in the EU election campaign was first presented on 19 April. "Enough is enough, because the sum of political madness has reached a level where you can only press the stop button," said EU top candidate Harald Vilimsky about the subject at the time. It is advertised with the slogan "Stop EU madness" and the keyword "warmongering". You can see von der Leyen and Selenskyj as a black and white drawing.