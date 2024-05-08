Chinese zoo turns dogs into pandas

Zoo emphasizes: No harm to puppies

The zoo defends itself and emphasizes that the Chow Chow puppies would not be harmed by the colouring of the fur and that the new attraction would have been advertised with signs as "panda dogs". An animal keeper told Chinese media that the conditions in the Taizhou Zoo unfortunately do not allow the keeping of real pandas. A keeper had come across the idea of chow chows on the internet.