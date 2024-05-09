The Ansfeld organ improviser and jazz

Composer gives insights

"I first analyzed some works and tried to understand them. Then I used these original chord sequences and laid melodies over them, and pursued the whole thing with my own musical means," Schmid explains his work. "For me, it was appealing and very exciting to approach Bruckner in this way. Incidentally, Bruckner was first known as a virtuoso organ improviser before he made a name for himself worldwide as a composer. His chord progressions also work excellently in jazz. It wouldn't be too far-fetched to say: 'Bruckner is jazz!