Climate-friendly flying: no quick solution

No quick solutions to be expected

Quick solutions cannot be expected for either propulsion systems or new fuels, as the aviation sector has long development and approval periods. Another problem is that, due to the close global networking of air traffic, a uniform energy supply must be guaranteed at all airports, the TAB report continues. Parallel infrastructures would entail additional costs. "This is another reason why a switch to a fundamentally different energy supply is not to be expected in the medium term," the experts write.