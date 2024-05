St. Pölten once again becomes a mecca for cineastes

Sensational archaeological finds

The absolute highlight awaiting viewers on June 9 is "Nekropolis". The film about the archaeological and scientific sensational finds on the cathedral square in the provincial capital will be premiered at its "place of origin" by St. Pölten director Alexander Millecker. And to top it all off, silent film master Charlie Chaplin's "The Circus" with music by Matthias Jakisic will be shown on the same day.