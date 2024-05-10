What's behind it
Sitting is a health hazard: Get up now!
Whether at work or in their free time - many Austrians are not very active and spend many hours sitting in front of the PC, TV or on public transport. Why it is actually worth getting up more often and what health risks "frequent sitters" should be aware of.
Many Austrians spend eight hours or more sitting - in their office chair, in the car, on public transport or at home on the couch in front of the TV or computer.
A lot of time is spent at work in particular. That's why it's important to get up more often. Yes, this can also be achieved in offices. Standing desks, standing meetings and active breaks with small movement units (why not do a few gymnastics exercises with your colleagues?) help to actively interrupt sitting times. Making phone calls or doing some work on the computer can also be done standing up.
Becoming slimmer without targeted training
Such small measures increase the daily movement balance and thus compensate for excess calorie intake, for example, without having to consciously exercise: "Studies show that the many small everyday movements can definitely counteract gradual weight gain. Calorie consumption can add up to a considerable 700 kcal/day," says Dr. Marlies Gruber from "forum.ernährung heute".
Live five years longer as a "reward"
But there are even more worthwhile reasons: Studies from the USA and Australia, for example, have shown that people who exercise a lot have a life expectancy five years longer than those who are mainly sedentary. Long periods of slouching also slow down the metabolism and increase the risk of diabetes.
Prolonged squatting also encourages poor posture, often resulting in annoying back and neck pain. In addition, the risk of coronary artery calcification and heart attacks increases with every hour spent sitting. The risk of cancer also increases. So make a conscious effort to get up and get active!
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.