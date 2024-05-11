The little messenger doesn’t need Mother’s Day

Much more important than a Sunday walk is what we moms ourselves make of it throughout the year. We don't always experience motherhood only in its good times. An unprecedented amount of worry, indescribable tiredness and mental load that cannot be put into words cause many women to go far beyond their own limits for years. Only to be punished with poverty in old age and missing years of retirement or having to completely realign themselves in the middle of their lives because the "perfect family" cannot be maintained despite all their efforts.