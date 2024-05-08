Turing Award winner Bengio warns of “rogue AIs”

AI regulation would have the greatest impact, with developers having to prove that AI systems are secure and that control cannot be lost. "At the moment, nobody knows how to do that. But if something like this were prescribed, the companies that have the money and the talent would already be doing a lot more research into building safe systems and putting their energy into protecting the public," says the expert. After all, a company that produces new drugs must also scientifically prove that the application is safe. However, these efforts do not exist in the AI industry because it is not a priority in the face of tough competition.