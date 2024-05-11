ESC legend Johnny Logan turns 70 after the final

When he was asked in an interview by RTÉ radio presenter Joe Duffy what he would say at the gates of heaven, Johnny Logan grinned and said: "I gave it my best shot, but often blew it. Can I please see my parents now?" But in fact, the singer and composer is far from thinking about retiring or even saying goodbye to the afterlife - quite the opposite. He is currently on tour, which is taking him to live performances in Austria as well as numerous other stops in Europe. On May 26, Logan can be heard at the Donauinsel Openair, on October 2 and 5 at the Kirchberg Arena in Tyrol and on December 14 at the Portofino in Vienna.