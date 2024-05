Aircraft boom: FACC expands plants and staff

FACC's turnover rose to EUR 202.4 million in the first quarter - the growth of 24.4 percent achieved is even above the industry average, according to the aircraft supplier from the Innviertel region, which is benefiting from the growing demand for jets from Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier, Comac, Dassault and Embraer, as they are all supplied by FACC. This also led to an increase in profit before taxes - to 9.9 million euros.