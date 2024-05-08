"Bad reputation"
Michael Douglas finds intimate coordinators unnecessary
In the wake of "MeToo", there are now "intimate coordinators" on every set who make sure that everyone feels comfortable during sex scenes in front of the camera. Michael Douglas has now revealed in the Radio Times that he doesn't necessarily approve of this development: "It feels to me like studio bosses are taking control away from filmmakers!"
The Hollywood legend admits that there have been "some serious mistakes and bullying" during sex scenes in the past. Nevertheless, Douglas does not understand why sex in front of the camera no longer seems to work without "intimate coordinators".
"Love scenes are like fight scenes"
"Love scenes are like fight scenes - always coordinated and discussed down to the smallest detail," says the actor. "And if people got it wrong, they often had a problem. Then their bad reputation did them in!"
Douglas himself was always a friend of good communication with his film partners: "As a man, you have a responsibility to make sure your partner feels comfortable in such scenes. I said exactly that beforehand: 'I'll touch you right there and you touch me there - is that okay?"
Too old for sex scenes
Douglas is glad "that I'm at an age where I don't have to worry about sex scenes anymore". And that he therefore doesn't have to deal with "intimate coordinators".
The 79-year-old: "I've spoken to a few ladies I've had sex scenes with on screen. We laughed at the idea of someone giving us intimate instructions."
