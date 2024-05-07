1st semi-final in Malmö
Ireland causes a scary alarm at the Song Contest
Starting signal for the 68th Song Contest! Our Kaleen can still watch the first semi-final in peace and quiet, as things only get serious for her on Thursday. But the action is already underway today in Malmö. Which ten countries will make it to the grand final?
Malmö kicked off the 68th Song Contest on Tuesday with a colorful show, this year under the motto "United by Music". A total of 15 nations competed that evening for a ticket to the grand final on Saturday.
The wind machine is back!
The Song Contest finally kicked off this year with an absolute beach party feeling from Cyprus, as Australian singer Silia Kapsis got the hall boiling with her song "Liar".
And many a fan was delighted that the wind machine was already in action during the first song.
Serbia then struck a darker note: Teya Dora sang the song "Ramonda", a flower that stands for the armistice in the First World War in the Balkan country. Things continued on a brisker note with Lithuania, as Silvester Belt brought cool electro-synth pop with "Luktelk".
Creepy allowed!
On the other hand, Ireland's entry this year was scary. Because Bambie Thug probably gave many an ESC fan a fright with "Doomsday Blue".
"I would never have dreamed that you could be scared of Babmi," said many a viewer at home who couldn't believe what they were seeing. "Aha, gothy Billie Eilish," added another.
Divine assistance
The Ukrainian singers Alyona Alyona and Jerry Heil probably entered the ESC stage with divine assistance - after all, they sang about Mother Teresa and the Mother of God in "Teresa & Maria".
"Why all the rocks?" asks one ESC fan on X. "Was the iron throne out of stock?"
Luna from Poland then floated across the ESC stage like a college girl from another galaxy. Her song "The Tower" is about believing in yourself and building your own tower - as the architect of your own life.
Ex-song contestants set the mood
This year's candidates were preceded by ESC stars from previous years. Cyprus' Eleni Foureira and her hit "Fuego" sent the hall into a frenzy, but Spain's Chanel with "SloMo" was also celebrated.
There is also a small innovation this year: the "Big Five" - Spain, Italy, Great Britain, France and Germany - and last year's winners Sweden have to compete live in the semi-finals this time, even though they already have their ticket to the final in the bag.
The first semi-final featured Olly Alexander from Great Britain, among others.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.