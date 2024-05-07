Model X3
Diesel scandal now spreads to BMW
After VW, the diesel scandal is now also catching up with BMW: The German Federal Motor Transport Authority has discovered a prohibited deactivation of the emissions control system in the 2-liter engine in older BMW X3s. This was uncovered by the local consumer protection association VSV. It is now launching a campaign to ensure that those affected receive compensation.
Specifically, this initially concerns the X3 xDrive 20d and sDrive 18d models built between September 2009 and September 2014, which have a type N47D20 diesel engine installed. According to the German motor vehicle authority, the exhaust gas purification system switches off in too many situations. "As a result, up to 40 times more toxic nitrogen oxide was blown into the air than permitted by the limit values. This has caused massive damage to the environment and people's health," explains Daniela Holzinger, Chairwoman of the VSV consumer protection association.
VSV prepares class action lawsuit
She has discovered the relevant notice from the Federal Motor Transport Authority from this January. Those affected can now join the VSV's class action and file a claim for damages against BMW free of charge and without risk.
You can register at https://www.verbraucherschutzverein.eu/bmw-dieselskandal
Membership of the VSV is a prerequisite. If you have legal expenses insurance, the association will ask its lawyers to cover the costs of the lawsuit. If you do not have legal expenses insurance, a legal costs financier will step in and receive 35 percent of the amount as a success fee if damages are awarded.
Apparently a good chance of success
According to Holzinger, the chances of this are good: "VW's diesel scandal became public in 2015. The consumer protection association has already won judgments against VW and recovered damages." In addition to the collection campaign, the VSV also advises affected drivers if BMW or its associated workshops request that the cars be updated to repair the emissions software, "caution is advised here for car owners."
