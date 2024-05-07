Diesel scandal now spreads to BMW

Specifically, this initially concerns the X3 xDrive 20d and sDrive 18d models built between September 2009 and September 2014, which have a type N47D20 diesel engine installed. According to the German motor vehicle authority, the exhaust gas purification system switches off in too many situations. "As a result, up to 40 times more toxic nitrogen oxide was blown into the air than permitted by the limit values. This has caused massive damage to the environment and people's health," explains Daniela Holzinger, Chairwoman of the VSV consumer protection association.