6 million euros in damage
“Cyber Cobra” put a stop to crypto fraudsters
Investigators at the Cybercrime Competence Center in Vienna are chasing down the traces of criminals online. For example, a local crypto gang that stole six million euros from hundreds of victims.
When police officers are stumped by online crimes, the ball is passed to the C4 investigators. The Federal Criminal Police Office's "Cyber Cobra" then follows the traces left behind by criminals on the Internet. It is in the nature of things that these investigations are often painstakingly detailed. Fraudsters like to cover their tracks around the globe. And they learn new techniques that the C4 specialists have to crack first.
For example, the technicians convicted the perpetrator of a murder in Vienna's Alsergrund district in 2021, in which a tobacconist was doused with petrol and died. They managed to rescue the completely scorched hard drive and video recordings from the tobacconist.
Crime on the Internet
65,864 crimes were committed in Austria in 2023 - with a strong upward trend. Around a third of the crimes have been solved so far.
Pseudo-construct "LoopX" was the idea of Austrians
Officers were currently on the trail of completely different perpetrators. Four Austrians (aged 29, 36, 38 and 40) and a 34-year-old Czech published the cryptocurrency "LoopX" at the end of 2017. After 7500 transactions and just two months later, when they had raised around six million euros from more than 100 "investors", they took the currency, which in reality never existed, off the network and fled with a large haul.
In October 2023, the police launched a coordinated operation with the Public Prosecutor's Office for Economic Affairs and Corruption, Europol and Eurojust as well as liaison officers. House searches in Graz, Linz, Cyprus and Prague not only sent suspects to prison. They also seized 750,000 euros, a villa (worth 1.4 million) and two sports cars.
It is a battle that has been won. But the war against cyber criminals is far from won.
Wirtschafts- und Korruptionsstaatsanwalt Martin Ortner
Bild: Jöchl Martin
Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP) congratulated on this success. He added that in addition to modern equipment, modern powers were also required. This refers to the state Trojan, without which even the best investigators are often in the dark. Anyone who believes that the "Cyber Cobra" is resting on its laurels is mistaken. According to economic and corruption prosecutor Martin Ortner, his office has more than 30 cybercrime cases pending. The damage: more than five million euros each. Meanwhile, feverish investigations are continuing into a number of other online crimes.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.