“Cyber Cobra” put a stop to crypto fraudsters

Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP) congratulated on this success. He added that in addition to modern equipment, modern powers were also required. This refers to the state Trojan, without which even the best investigators are often in the dark. Anyone who believes that the "Cyber Cobra" is resting on its laurels is mistaken. According to economic and corruption prosecutor Martin Ortner, his office has more than 30 cybercrime cases pending. The damage: more than five million euros each. Meanwhile, feverish investigations are continuing into a number of other online crimes.