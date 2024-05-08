Vorteilswelt
New city government

Civil servants helped write the program

Nachrichten
08.05.2024 07:00
The magistrate was also involved in the city policy working paper. Kreibich was absent and omnipresent at the presentation.
comment0 Kommentare

The main person was not even there. Florian Kreibich's refusal to sign the working program of the next city government achieved one thing: he was the number one topic of conversation at the presentation of the paper on Tuesday. Bernhard Auinger, who will be mayor from the inauguration today, actually wanted to discuss the 77-page work program of his city government.

The SPÖ politician emphasized that it was a "work programme" and not a "party agreement" as in previous years. "Because it is also a program of the administration. The people who will be working on it over the next five years are part of it," Auinger explained.

Magistrate Max Tischler, who also signed the program on behalf of the civil servants, agreed: "It bears the signature not only of the politicians, but also of the administration." The ÖVP's signature can also be found in the program, although not theirs.

A gap was left in Kreibich's place under the work program. (Bild: Tröster Andreas)
A gap was left in Kreibich's place under the work program.
(Bild: Tröster Andreas)

"You can't just cherry-pick"
"I find it very regrettable that the ÖVP parliamentary group does not want to be part of 'Salzburg! Neu regieren'," said Auinger, referring to the title of the paper. KPÖ-Plus city deputy Kay-Michael Dankl even suspects that the state party is in the background: "Haslauer and Mayer are obviously playing the old games in the background." The hand of the other governing parties SPÖ, KPÖ Plus and Bürgerliste remains outstretched, but: "One thing is clear. You can't just cherry-pick. You also have to jump over your own shadow from time to time. That's the only way democracy works in a proportional government," said the future mayor.

The new municipal council is already taking one decision today at its constituent meeting: unlike in the state, the parliamentary group funding for the parties will not be increased.

Matthias Nagl
Matthias Nagl
