Civil servants helped write the program

"You can't just cherry-pick"

"I find it very regrettable that the ÖVP parliamentary group does not want to be part of 'Salzburg! Neu regieren'," said Auinger, referring to the title of the paper. KPÖ-Plus city deputy Kay-Michael Dankl even suspects that the state party is in the background: "Haslauer and Mayer are obviously playing the old games in the background." The hand of the other governing parties SPÖ, KPÖ Plus and Bürgerliste remains outstretched, but: "One thing is clear. You can't just cherry-pick. You also have to jump over your own shadow from time to time. That's the only way democracy works in a proportional government," said the future mayor.