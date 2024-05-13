Meret Becker: “The stage gives me security”

"Krone": Meret, the evening on 15 May at Theater Akzent with the program "Le Grand Ordinaire" promises to be a great mixture of music, circus, drama and theatricality. Doesit contain everything that defines you as a person?

Meret Becker: That's right, that's why I do these kinds of programs. My music albums are always subject to a concept, in this case I do it the wrong way round and perform it live first. I started out in cabaret and variety and that's where my family roots lie. Everything was created in fragments and the show is like the skeleton of a circus. Sometimes it comes out more clearly, sometimes less. Only I have the complete images in my head - where they come from and where they go. The audience gets a collage of them. Some pieces are totally musical, others are like a chanson performance. Sometimes there's just instrumental music and images. It's a bit like a little frenzy that passes by the people and ourselves. The program lasts two hours, but it seems much shorter to us.