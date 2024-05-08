Flowers, sweets and homemade treats for Mother’s Day

Mothers are once again being celebrated in many countries this Sunday. According to SME research, seven out of ten people in Tyrol want to give a gift to mark the occasion. Naturally, retailers are delighted. Those who give gifts spend an average of 50 euros on them. Eight out of ten respondents want to spend the same amount this year as last year, nine percent want to dig deeper into their pockets, while 14 percent expect a smaller budget.