Tyrolean trade rejoices
Flowers, sweets and homemade treats for Mother’s Day
According to SME research and the Chamber of Commerce, around 25 million euros will be spent on Mother's Day in Tyrol this year. That is more than last year. Flowers are still the most popular gift.
Mothers are once again being celebrated in many countries this Sunday. According to SME research, seven out of ten people in Tyrol want to give a gift to mark the occasion. Naturally, retailers are delighted. Those who give gifts spend an average of 50 euros on them. Eight out of ten respondents want to spend the same amount this year as last year, nine percent want to dig deeper into their pockets, while 14 percent expect a smaller budget.
According to a recent survey, roses are the most popular gift.
Josef Norz, WK-Innungsmeister der Gärtner und Floristen
"Around 25 million euros will be spent in Tyrol," according to the Chamber of Commerce. This corresponds to a nominal increase of two million compared to the previous year. At 84 percent, the most common recipient is one's own mother. 17 percent of Tyroleans give gifts to their partner and 16 percent to their mother-in-law.
As every year, flowers are in first place
Unsurprisingly, flowers are in first place on the gift list with 57%. "According to a recent survey, roses (51%) are the most popular gift," says Josef Norz, WK Master Gardener and Florist Guild. Tulips (46%), orchids (33%), sunflowers (10%) and gerberas (8%) are also very popular. 79% of gift-givers opt for specialist florists.
Sweets were in second place among gifts (33%), with homemade gifts in third place (17%). These are followed by restaurant visits (14%) and, with six percent each, clothing and shoes, decorative items, photo gifts, engravings, wine and other drinks.
Stationary retail is preferred
But the tills are also ringing in other sectors. For example, in drugstores and perfumeries. "Perfumes are a popular gift for Mother's Day because they offer a very personal touch. A carefully selected fragrance can reflect a woman's personality and preferences and shows how well you know her. In addition, good perfume has the special ability to evoke memories and capture moments, making it a particularly valuable and emotional gift," says Thomas Thalhammer, spokesperson for the Tyrolean perfumery trade.
In general, 75 percent of customers still clearly prefer bricks-and-mortar stores to buying online. However, 29% of customers still buy online. "Overall, Mother's Day can be an important stimulus for the domestic retail sector, especially in a difficult trading year like this year," says KMU.
63 percent of respondents want to celebrate Mother's Day
Incidentally, 63% of the more than 1,000 respondents aged between 15 and 75 said they would celebrate Mother's Day. However, 22 percent probably do not want to celebrate it and 16 percent never celebrate it in principle. If mothers have their way, they are most happy about being together with their family, love and peace and quiet.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.