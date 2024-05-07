After the Hartberg performance
“Success has gone to my head”: Scandal surrounding Naschenweng
She fired up 4,000 fans on stage, but backstage at the Easter Gala in Hartberg, Melissa Naschenweng is said to have mutated into a "diva", throwing out colleagues and media representatives - at least according to an industry magazine.
"The Carinthian, who just a few years ago was standing in the cowshed milking cows, has probably gone to her head in the meantime." In an article in the current issue, "Musikpost" does not leave a good hair on Melissa Naschenweng's head. The pop star performed together with colleagues such as Marc Pircher, the Juzis and the Nockis at the traditional Easter Gala in Hartberg in Eastern Styria, which takes place every year on Easter Sunday.
While the 4000 fans could hardly stop cheering, the atmosphere backstage is said to have been the opposite. Naschenweng is said to have reneged on agreed interviews and performed "as if she were Taylor Swift: all artists and media representatives had to leave the backstage area immediately when Madame appeared, she wanted to be undisturbed", writes the "Musikpost".
While in the meantime several sources - independently of each other - described the events in Hartberg almost identically to the "Krone", Naschenweng's management did not want to comment on the incidents.
For her fans, some of whom reached us by phone, these accusations are almost inconceivable, as the singer has always tried to keep her feet on the ground throughout her career, both with fans and colleagues - whether on stage or backstage.
