“Success has gone to my head”: Scandal surrounding Naschenweng

"The Carinthian, who just a few years ago was standing in the cowshed milking cows, has probably gone to her head in the meantime." In an article in the current issue, "Musikpost" does not leave a good hair on Melissa Naschenweng's head. The pop star performed together with colleagues such as Marc Pircher, the Juzis and the Nockis at the traditional Easter Gala in Hartberg in Eastern Styria, which takes place every year on Easter Sunday.