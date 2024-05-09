Over the holiday
Off to the south: Styrians storm the Adriatic beaches
A white and green caravan heads south! Many Styrians use the long weekend for a short vacation on the Adriatic. On the Italian "sunny island" of Grado, the Austrian clientele is much appreciated.
Aperol Spritz in hand, feet in the fine sand and the sound of the sea a few meters away - this, or something similar, is how many Styrians celebrate their own personal "Dolce Vita". Countless compatriots now use the Ascension Day holiday for a trip south. Whether it's the picturesque Piran in Slovenia, Rovinj in Croatia, the classic Lignano in Italy or somewhere else entirely - the Adriatic is very popular.
Over 50 percent of guests from Austria
Grado is no exception. Once ennobled as a health resort by Emperor Franz Joseph, the picturesque town on the "sunny island" is still very popular with generations of Austrians today. "In the hotels, well over 50 percent of guests are certainly Austrians. We are very happy that they have remained loyal to us over the years," smiles Alessandro Lovato from the Grades tourism association GIT.
Grado is well booked for the current week. "And the weather should finally be fine too. So far we've often had rain. In general, you can say that the season now starts later, but also ends later," says Lovato, who is also the director of the Grand Hotel Astoria.
Beach fun (2 sunbeds and 1 umbrella from 30 euros per day) has become two to three percent more expensive on average compared to last year. "I don't think this small increase will be a big issue. Some sections of the beach have even become cheaper," reveals Lovato. You can easily book your beach spot online here.
In the future, Grado is also to be more closely linked to the nearby historic city of Aquileia and the boat connection to Trieste is also to be further expanded. "Grado has almost become a year-round destination and we want to further expand our offer." In any case, you can tell that people are keen to visit the Adriatic again. "Especially with the current global political situation, people are looking for safety and beautiful memories."
