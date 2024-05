Bavaria? “It’s just no longer a matter of course”

Viktoria Schnaderbeck in a video interview: The former team captain and Bayern Munich legionnaire talks to Michael Fally at a Milka PR appointment about her snacking habits, her life as a mother, Srah Zadrazil, the Champions League semi-finals, the search for a coach at Bayern ("It's just no longer a given that Bayern will get any coach they want") and the injury plight in the ÖFB team ahead of the European Championship (all in the video).